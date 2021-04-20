Michigan House unveils plan to spend federal COVID-19 aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan House have unveiled a plan to spend federal COVID-19 aid, including a proposed $1.6 billion for road, water and broadband infrastructure.

A committee will start to discuss the legislation Wednesday. It would allocate $13 billion total.

About half of the federal funding is non-discretionary and, once approved, must go to K-12 schools, local governments, child care, food and rental assistance, coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution.

But the state has flexibility with nearly $5.7 billion, which can be used to respond to the pandemic and its economic fallout, boost pay for essential workers and invest in infrastructure.

