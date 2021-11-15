Michigan hospitalizations spike; state hits 70% vaccine goal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan have surpassed 3,000 for the first time in more than six amid a fourth surge of infections.

The number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases was 3,040. That was up from 2,111 two weeks earlier, a sharp 44% rise that led health leaders to again plead with people to get vaccinated.

Michigan peaked at above 4,100 hospitalizations in April.

Also, the state health department reported a 70% first-dose vaccination rate among residents 16 and older. Officials targeted hitting that milestone by year’s end but had hoped to reach it sooner.