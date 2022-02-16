Michigan health department updates mask guidance

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its mask guidance as the state enters a COVID-19 post-surge recovery phase.

MDHHS breaks down the COVID-19 cycle into three key phases: response, recovery, and readiness. Currently, cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been decreasing and access to vaccines, testing and treatment has been increasing. This reflects that Michigan is entering a recovery phase of the cycle, according to the health department.

In November, while in the response phase, MDHHS issued an immediate public health advisory — not an order — saying that everyone older than 2 should wear masks in indoor gatherings. This applied regardless of vaccination status, recommending that businesses work to ensure their workers and patrons are wearing masks.

In order to reflect the current drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, MDHHS has now updated its mask guidance, allowing its previous mask advisory to wear out for public settings, including schools. However, it still recommends mask wearing in higher-risk situations.

The new mask guidance recommends that people wear a mask in communal settings like long-term care, health care facilities, jails, correctional facilities and shelters. It also recommends masking during isolation and quarantine.

MDHHS also advises that people still follow local masking guidance, policies and orders from local health departments, organizations and school districts, as well as individual policies put forth by event organizers and businesses.

“Individuals and families should assess their own risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission and make choices about when it makes sense to wear masks,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel in a statement.

The health department said that people with chronic illness or immunocompromised people are at higher risk for poor outcomes from COVID-19. They may benefit most from masking indoors. Some other risk factors could include age, medical conditions and vaccination status, MDHHS said.

As COVID-19 conditions change, the health department may update its masking recommendations.