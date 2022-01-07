Michigan gets initial small shipment of COVID-19 pills

by: DAVID EGGERT

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. (Pfizer via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has received an initial, albeit small, federal shipment of COVID-19 pills that can be taken at home.

The arrival of the oral medications comes as the state confronts record high coronavirus cases and near-peak hospitalizations.

The pills cleared federal approvals over two weeks ago and can only be obtained with a prescription. State health officials say supplies are scarce and eligibility requirements are tight.

People should still get vaccinated and wear a mask in public to protect themselves. The antivirals have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.

