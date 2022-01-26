Michigan deaths in 2020, first year of COVID, topped births

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Deaths exceeded births in Michigan in 2020. It was a rare result influenced by COVID-19.

Slightly more than 117,000 people died, while there were 104,000 births in Michigan, according to the state health department.

COVID-19 was listed as the main cause of death for more than 11,000 people in the first year of the pandemic, although the virus could have contributed to more deaths.

Putting COVID aside, demographer Kurt Metzger says the trend of more deaths than births is a problem for Michigan. He says the state has much work to do to offset the impact of an aging population.