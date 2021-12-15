Michigan COVID hospitalizations dip; situation still dire

Coronavirus

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s record-high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has dipped, the first drop in 49 days as health leaders continue to urge vaccinations while describing a dire situation inside hospitals.

The state recorded 330 additional deaths, including 100 in the most recent 48-hour period. The seven-day average of daily deaths, 120, was up substantially from 67 two weeks before.

Henry Ford Health System, which has five hospitals in the Detroit area and Jackson, on Wednesday reported roughly 500 coronavirus patients, a 34% increase over the past month.

The state health department is urging residents to be vaccinated and those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster shot if eligible.

