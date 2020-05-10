Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 47,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 25 more deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,551, the state says. The deaths recorded are the lowest since March 29.

According to data released Sunday, 382 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 47,138 statewide.

The state says 22,686 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

The situation remains the worst in southeast Michigan, where Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has had a total of 18,075 confirmed cases (117 more than the day prior) and 2,097 deaths (15 more). Oakland County has had 7,736 cases and 843 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,042 cases and 698 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has recorded 1,758 cases and 224 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,138 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 51 have died after contracting it.

Kent County added 68 new cases for a total of 2,281. The number of deaths stood at 41.

Kalamazoo County has recorded two more deaths, bringing the total to 29.

The number of Ottawa County deaths stood at 19. Deaths in Muskegon County stood at 20.

Four deaths have been recorded in Van Buren County.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 28, though manufacturers may go back to work Monday. Bars and restaurants have asked to be allowed to reopen May 29; whether Whitmer will agree to a plan presented Friday by an industry association remains to be seen, though her office says her decisions will continue to be “based on science and data.”

Mandates shutting down businesses, issued with the goal of putting a stranglehold on the spread of the virus, have dealt a brutal blow to Michigan’s economy. States across the country are seeing similar troubles, with unemployment rates at Great Depression-era levels.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.