Michigan COVID-19 cases rise to 15.7K; death count at 617

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan health authorities say 77 more people have died of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, bringing the state’s total to 617.

A total of 15,718 Michiganders have been infected with the virus, officials reported. That’s an increase of 1,493 cases since Saturday.

The highest numbers for both cases and deaths continue to come from southeast Michigan, in and around Detroit.

Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has 7,518 confirmed cases and 293 deaths; Oakland County has 3,035 cases and 163 deaths and Macomb County 2,003 cases and 83 deaths. Washtenaw County has recorded 518 cases and eight deaths. Genesee County has 504 cases and 18 deaths.

