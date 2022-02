Michigan counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 16 reached 926,680 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021.

#50. Menominee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (68 total deaths) 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,856 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,916 (5,448 total cases) 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (79 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#49. Montcalm County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (193 total deaths) 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,042 (14,721 total cases) 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (213 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#48. Lenawee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (297 total deaths) 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,351 (23,974 total cases) 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (265 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#47. Osceola County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (71 total deaths) 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,808 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,789 (4,877 total cases) 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (80 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#46. Newaygo County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (150 total deaths) 8.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (2 new deaths, -71% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,958 (11,245 total cases) 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (167 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#45. St. Joseph County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (189 total deaths) 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,746 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,067 (13,453 total cases) 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (83 new cases, -74% change from previous week)

#44. Manistee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (77 total deaths) 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,707 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,464 (3,552 total cases) 38.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (94 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#43. Shiawassee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (216 total deaths) 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,668 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,504 (17,374 total cases) 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (231 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#42. Jackson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (507 total deaths) 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,642 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.1 (16 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,402 (38,680 total cases) 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (290 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

#41. Berrien County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (498 total deaths) 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,601 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (17 new deaths, +31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,259 (34,146 total cases) 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (352 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#40. Van Buren County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (248 total deaths) 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,571 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,997 (16,647 total cases) 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (187 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#39. Oceana County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (87 total deaths) 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,252 (6,154 total cases) 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (94 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#38. Eaton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (371 total deaths) 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,506 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (8 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,531 (25,947 total cases) 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (325 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#37. Muskegon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (593 total deaths) 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,452 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.6 (15 new deaths, +36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,306 (38,715 total cases) 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (475 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#36. Benzie County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (63 total deaths) 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,867 (3,352 total cases) 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (36 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#35. Cheboygan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (93 total deaths) 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,823 (4,505 total cases) 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (50 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#34. Branch County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (163 total deaths) 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,188 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,544 (11,116 total cases) 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (86 new cases, -76% change from previous week)

#33. Missaukee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (57 total deaths) 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,176 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,799 (2,842 total cases) 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 390 (59 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#32. Otsego County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (94 total deaths) 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,085 (5,448 total cases) 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (79 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#31. Genesee County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (1,605 total deaths) 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (49 new deaths, +75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,353 (98,829 total cases) 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (1,065 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#30. Calhoun County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (538 total deaths) 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (9 new deaths, +80% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,756 (33,213 total cases) 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (395 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#29. Dickinson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (102 total deaths) 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,809 (7,271 total cases) 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (94 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#28. Hillsdale County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (185 total deaths) 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #943 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,269 (10,156 total cases) 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (148 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#27. Delta County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (149 total deaths) 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,305 (9,771 total cases) 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (146 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#26. Arenac County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (62 total deaths) 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #888 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,017 (3,128 total cases) 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (55 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#25. Gladwin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (106 total deaths) 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #884 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,510 (5,474 total cases) 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (78 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#24. Macomb County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (3,694 total deaths) 25.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (63 new deaths, -12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,410 (222,073 total cases) 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (1,471 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#23. Wayne County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (7,420 total deaths) 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (143 new deaths, -2% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,224 (388,773 total cases) 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (2,900 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#22. Gratiot County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (173 total deaths) 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #815 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,588 (10,417 total cases) 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (207 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#21. Sanilac County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (177 total deaths) 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #790 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,683 (8,515 total cases) 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (125 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#20. Ogemaw County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (91 total deaths) 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,170 (4,235 total cases) 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (66 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#19. Presque Isle County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (55 total deaths) 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,209 (2,041 total cases) 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (8 new cases, -81% change from previous week)

#18. Alpena County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (127 total deaths) 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,018 (5,402 total cases) 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (81 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#17. Lapeer County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (393 total deaths) 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #664 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (7 new deaths, -30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,733 (19,916 total cases) 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (172 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#16. Roscommon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (109 total deaths) 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #627 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,773 (4,509 total cases) 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (66 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#15. Huron County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (141 total deaths) 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #620 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,590 (7,928 total cases) 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (66 new cases, -64% change from previous week)

#14. Saginaw County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (879 total deaths) 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #584 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (12 new deaths, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,288 (48,184 total cases) 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (637 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#13. Gogebic County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (65 total deaths) 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #568 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,869 (3,196 total cases) 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (34 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#12. Clare County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (150 total deaths) 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #469 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,270 (6,583 total cases) 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (92 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

#11. St. Clair County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (775 total deaths) 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (13 new deaths, +18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,874 (39,582 total cases) 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (370 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#10. Montmorency County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (46 total deaths) 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #441 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,000 (1,679 total cases) 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (20 new cases, -57% change from previous week)

#9. Tuscola County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (267 total deaths) 52.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #381 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.5 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,892 (13,005 total cases) 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (188 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#8. Iosco County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (129 total deaths) 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,566 (4,665 total cases) 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (60 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#7. Bay County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (551 total deaths) 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #281 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.7 (11 new deaths, +22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,725 (26,529 total cases) 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 359 (370 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#6. Keweenaw County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (12 total deaths) 68.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #209 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,440 (496 total cases) 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (4 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#5. Ontonagon County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 612 (35 total deaths) 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,678 (954 total cases) 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (17 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

#4. Oscoda County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 643 (53 total deaths) 91.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,170 (1,415 total cases) 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (13 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#3. Alcona County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 644 (67 total deaths) 91.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,098 (1,675 total cases) 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (21 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#2. Baraga County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 646 (53 total deaths) 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan #104 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,217 (1,988 total cases) 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan

New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (20 new cases, -66% change from previous week)

#1. Iron County