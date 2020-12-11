State to give COVID-19 vaccine update today

Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provides an update on COVID-19 in the state and forthcoming vaccines during a Dec. 10, 2020, press conference in Lansing as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials will be giving an update about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Michigan.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Immunizations Director Robert Swanson will provide information about the distribution of the vaccine, priority groups for vaccination and efficacy and safety information.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. Friday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

On Thursday, a federal government advisory panel endorsed the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. The next step is for the Food and Drug Administration to sign off.

After approval, Michigan expects its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines to include about 84,000 doses. Assuming Moderna’s vaccine will also be approved later this month, Michigan will get 173,000 doses right away. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart and the Moderna vaccine two shots four weeks apart.

The first doses doled out will go to health care workers and those living and working in long-term care facilities. As more shots are available, they will go to the next level of those most at risk, including essential workers, people with underlying health conditions and those older than 65. It will be some time — perhaps as late as April — before it’s available to the lowest-risk tiers of the general public.