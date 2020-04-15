Michigan coronavirus deaths near 2K; cases over 28K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 153 more people died of coronavirus in Michigan, bringing the total to 1,921, the latest figures from the state show.

An additional 1,058 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to data released Wednesday, bringing the total to 28,059.

The worst of the outbreak is concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County alone has 12,544 confirmed cases (335 more than the previous day) and 884 people have died (64 more than the previous day). Oakland County has a total of 5,576 cases and 392 deaths. Macomb County has 3,792 cases and 330 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has 1,084 confirmed cases and 89 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 472 cases have been confirmed and 12 inmates have died after getting the virus.

Kent County saw two more deaths, bringing the total to 16. There are 354 confirmed cases. There were no additional deaths in Calhoun, Kalamazoo or Ottawa counties. Those counties had 104, 103 and 74 confirmed cases, respectively.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order through April 30. Under that order, you should only go out for an essential errand, like grocery shopping, or if you are an essential service worker. The goal of that and other social distancing measures is to keep the number of severe cases at hospitals manageable. So far, even in metro Detroit, they have enough beds and ventilators to treat everyone.

In Lansing Wednesday, protesters in their cars honked their horns and backed up traffic around the state Capitol. Others stood on the Capitol lawn and steps, holding signs that read things like “Free MI” and “My constitutional rights are essential.” The protesters argue that some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders are inconsistent and excessive. They want her to ease some of them so that people can get back to work.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested. Testing has been expanded to include even those with mild symptoms.

On Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available, labs in Michigan tested about 3,400 samples for coronavirus; about 30% came back positive. The state also ran between 3,000 and 4,000 tests daily on the previous three days, with between 28% and 31% coming back positive.

