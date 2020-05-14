Protesters to voice stay-home grievances at state Capitol today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters are expected to again gather at the Michigan Capitol Building Thursday, demonstrating in opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that shut down businesses and told people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

This is the third such protest in Lansing. The first in mid-April mostly involved people staying in their cars and clogging traffic around the Capitol. At the second on April 30, protesters were on foot on the lawn and then inside the building. Some were armed, sparking debate about whether guns should be banned on Capitol grounds.

“While Michigan is an open carry state, if you decide to exercise that right, make sure that you are not brandishing that weapon in any manner, shape or form — and that is holding it in manner or waving it or pointing it at someone that inflicts fear on a reasonable person,” Michigan State Police Lt. DuWayne Robinson warned protesters in a series of videos posted on Twitter Wednesday.

He said if troopers see anyone brandishing a weapon, that person could be arrested.

MSP said it will be working with the state attorney general and Ingham County prosecutor to make sure the protest is peaceful.

“Our primary goal is to protect the Capitol and make this a safe environment for people who choose to come here to demonstrate,” MSP Lt. Brian Oleksyk said in the thread of Twitter videos.

MSP urged protesters to adhere to 6-foot social distancing guidelines and wear masks to help slow the spread of the virus. It said troopers would be wearing masks.

“You’re going to see a lot of police presence. You’re going to see troopers who are going to be walking around on the grounds. You’re going to see some of us on bicycles. If you’re lucky enough, you might even see a K-9 or two. You’re going to also see a lot of our vehicles; one might be a mobile command center,” Oleksyk listed in the thread of Twitter videos.

Many protesters want Whitmer to ease restrictions on what businesses can operate so more people can go back to work. Others say she has overstepped the bounds of her authority and infringed upon their liberties.

Whitmer has said she’s not going to bow to protesters, noting most people are obeying her orders and that they have worked to slow the spread of the virus. She says her decisions will be based on data and advice from medical and scientific experts.

The latest data from the state shows coronavirus has sickened nearly 48,400 in Michigan and killed more than 4,700.