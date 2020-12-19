Michigan confirms nearly 3,900 cases of coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan announced Saturday 3,896 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 458,852 since the virus was first detected in March.

The state also announced an additional 187 deaths linked to the virus, bringing the total to 11,461.

Officials say 155 of the newly confirmed deaths were identified during a review of vital records.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 61,381 samples for the virus and 5,555 were positive, a rate of 9.05%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

As of Friday, the state says 284,731 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Kent County recorded seven more deaths for a total of 474. It also confirmed 210 more cases for a total of 38,904 in the nine months since the outbreak started.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: Four more deaths for 43 total; 4,905 cases.

Barry County: Two more deaths for 26 total; 2,556 cases.

Berrien County: Three more deaths for 153 total; 8,194 cases.

Branch County: Four more deaths for 54 total; 2,651 cases.

Calhoun County: Four more deaths for 160 total; 6,603 cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 199 total; 10,135 cases.

Montcalm County: Three more deaths for 56 total; 2,608 cases.

Muskegon County: Five more deaths for 237 total; 8,846 cases.

Ottawa County: Four more deaths for 216 total; 16,603 cases.

St. Joseph County: Two more deaths for 44 total; 3,022 cases.

Van Buren County: Three more deaths for 68 total; 3,647 cases.

Wayne County, which has seen the most people die due to the virus, confirmed 19 more deaths for a total of 3,328 with a total of 75,314 cases. Neighboring Oakland County has had 51,047 confirmed cases (359 more than the previous day) and 1,479 deaths (28 more). Macomb County has had 45,131 cases (271 more) and 1,445 (37 more).

During a news conference on Friday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said while numbers continue to improve, everyone must stay vigilant.

“This isn’t just about numbers and metrics and graphs,” she said. “Every life lost is someone’s father, mother, brother, sister or friend. They are important members of our community. We simply must not become complacent.”

Khaldun added that Michigan’s COVID-19 cases have been declining for 27 days. However, the numbers are still six times higher than they were in September.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration on Friday lifted a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools and said movie theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen with capacity restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases.