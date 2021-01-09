Michigan confirms an additional 2,706 cases of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says it has confirmed an additional 2,706 coronavirus cases and 222 deaths linked to the virus.

Officials say 207 of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered during its regular review of vital records.

In total, Michigan has confirmed 519,082 cases of COVID-19 and 13,354 deaths have been linked to it since the outbreak began in March 2020.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 51,995 samples for the virus and 4,300 were positive, a rate of 8.27%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Saturday’s update from the state included five more deaths in Kent County for a total of 547. The county also confirmed 204 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 43,390 since the start of the outbreak.

Several other West Michigan counties also confirmed additional deaths:

Allegan County: Four more deaths for 70 total; 5,635 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Branch County: One more death for 69 total; 3,024 cases.

Calhoun County: Three more deaths for 190 total; 7,163 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 49 total; 3,108 total cases.

Montcalm County: Three more deaths for 73 total; 2,959 total cases.

Muskegon County: Four more deaths for 270 total; 9,581 total cases.

Newaygo County: Three more deaths for 37 total; 2,302 total cases.

Ottawa County: Four more deaths for 268 total; 18,499 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more deaths for 60 total; 3,526 total cases.

Van Buren County: Two more deaths for 77 totals; 4,136 total cases.

Wayne County, the home of Detroit, saw 42 more deaths for a total of 3,585, the most of any county in the state. It also recorded 367 more cases, bringing its total to 84,126. Oakland County has had 57,206 confirmed cases (209 more than the previous day ) and 1,664 deaths (32 more). Macomb County 49,642 cases (180 more) and 1,624 deaths (31 more).

Officials say 415,079 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

In the last couple of weeks, the state has been seeing a couple of concerning metrics after a month of improvement. The decline in the case rate plateaued and the average rate of daily positive tests increased to around 10%. Public health officials prefer to see it below 3% as evidence that community spread is controlled. The good news is that there has so far not been a large increase in cases and hospitalizations keep declining.

At a Friday press conference in Lansing, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state is at a “pivotal moment,” but also said “it’s not too late” to prevent a surge.

“There’s still time for people to do their part to stop the spread of this virus in Michigan,” Khaldun said, saying people should get tested if they may have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms, quarantine if they’ve been traveling and keep following other health safety measures officials have been encouraging for months.