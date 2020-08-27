Michigan confirms 758 more COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 758 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 99,958, the latest data shows.

According to data released Thursday, the state recorded 16 more deaths linked to coronavirus, with 15 of those discovered while reviewing vital records. Officials say a total of 6,440 people have died in Michigan due to COVID-19.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, eight more death were recorded for a total of 2,736. Wayne County confirmed 189 more cases for a total of 29,004 since the outbreak began in March. Oakland County added two more deaths for a total of 1,114. It has had 14,119 cases (223 more than the previous day). Macomb County confirmed three more deaths for a total of 926. It has had 12,012 cases (189 more).

In West Michigan, Kent County added 54 more cases, for a total of 7,557. Deaths stood at 159.

Berrien County added a death for a total of 70. It has had 184 cases. Cass recored one more death for a total of 16. It has had 371 cases.

Muskegon County recorded an additional death for a total of 65. The county has had 1,267 cases.

The percentage of tests that were positive was 3.58%.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of a media campaign with the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to urge residents to get their flu shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign is called Facing the Flu Together. It comes as health officials worry about a surge in the flu while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitmer said she wants all Michiganders to get vaccinated to avoid what could be a crisis in our hospitals.

State officials say an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine last year. The state is hoping to have a 33% increase in flu vaccination this season, which would result in 1 million more people getting the shot.

People can find a location to get a flu shot online.

Last Friday, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld Whitmer’s extension of a state of emergency linked to the pandemic, ruling a state law gives her the power to do so and that the law itself is not unconstitutional. Republicans in the state Legislature, sued Whitmer after they refused to extend the emergency in April and she did it without them, promised they would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. The emergency declaration currently runs through Sept. 4 Whitmer may choose to extend it again.

Outbreak trends in Michigan are still much better than many other states are seeing. Statewide, hospitals remain well within capacity. Cases seem to have plateaued, state data shows, and the numbers of deaths each day remain low.

Still, some businesses remain closed as part of mitigation efforts — though Whitmer has indicated there may be changes. Meanwhile, the governor’s office announced last Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved her request to send an extra $300 weekly payment to about 910,000 Michigan residents getting unemployment benefits.