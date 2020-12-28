Michigan confirms 60 more deaths linked to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 3,239 cases of coronavirus over a two-day period and 60 more deaths linked to it.

Officials note the data released Monday represents the cases the state health department was notified of since Saturday. The average number of new COVID-19 cases is 1,619 per day.

The newest update brings Michigan’s total number of confirmed cases to 480,508 since the virus was first detected in the state in March. To date, 12,089 deaths have been linked to it.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 36,325 samples for the virus and 2,697 were positive, a rate of 7.42%.

On Sunday, labs tested 24,302 samples for the virus and 2,142 were positive, a rate of 8.65%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

On Monday, Kent County reported 315 more cases for a total of 40,438 since the start of the outbreak. Two more virus-related deaths were recorded for a total of 494.

Several counties in West Michigan also recorded more deaths:

Branch County: Three more deaths for 62 total; 2,773 total cases.

Calhoun County: Three more deaths for 171 total; 6,805 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Three more deaths for 208 total; 10,634 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 62 total; 2,732 total cases.

Oceana County: Two more deaths for 42 total; 1,535 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 238 total; 17,279 total cases.

Wayne County, which has seen the most people die due to the virus, confirmed five more deaths for a total of 3,392 with a total of 78,795 cases (506 more since Saturday). Neighboring Oakland County has had 53,116 confirmed cases (330 more since Saturday) and 1,537 deaths (One more). Macomb County has had 46,786 cases (211 more) and 1,500 (one more).