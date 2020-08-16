Michigan confirms 565 more COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 565 more cases of COVID-19 and reported six more deaths related to the virus.

The latest data shows there have been a total of 92,720 cases and 6,324 deaths since the outbreak began in March.

State officials say 67,778 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Wayne County confirmed 117 cases, bringing its total to 27,587 since the outbreak began. It added two more deaths for a total of 2,706. Neighboring Oakland County has had 13,069 cases (92 more than the day previous) and 1,098 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 10,914 cases (94 more). Deaths remained at 917.

In West Michigan, Kent and Kalamazoo counties each added an additional death for a total of 144 and 83, respectively. Kent County has had 7,060 cases. Kalamazoo County has had 1,618 cases.

In recent weeks, Michigan has seen a plateau in cases and improvement in key metrics like the percentage of positive tests daily and the number of new cases per million people per day. The number of deaths each day and hospitalizations remain low. Michigan also is doing much better than many other states, including its Great Lakes region neighbors, in terms of those statistics.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said Friday she is “cautiously optimistic” about the state of the outbreak, but also warned residents to keep their guard up because it’s easy for the situation to get worse. She said everyone should continue wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing, pick up the phone for contact tracers ;and wear a mask in public.

Also Friday, Michigan launched a program to distribute 4 million masks for free to populations at high risk of contracting COVID-19, sending them to low-income schools, the city of Detroit and organizations that serve low-income and minority residents. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ford Motor Co. are providing the masks.