Michigan confirms 4,551 more COVID-19 cases, 71-related deaths over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 4,551 more cases of coronavirus and recorded 71 more deaths linked to it.

The numbers released Monday, which include two days’ worth of data, brought Michigan’s total number of confirmed cases to 463,403 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and 11,532 deaths have been linked to it.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 34,620 samples for the virus and 2,925 were positive, a rate of 8.45%. On Sunday, 48,787 samples were tested and 4,099 were positive, a rate of 8.4%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

As of Friday, the state says 284,731 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

On Monday, Kent County reported 345 more cases for a total of 39,249 since the start of the outbreak. It recorded no additional deaths, rather, that number decreased by two.

Several other West Michigan counties recorded more deaths:

Barry County: One more death for 27 total; 2,584 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Berrien County: Three more deaths for 156 total: 8,259total cases.

Calhoun County: One more death for 161 total; 6,649 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 201 total; 10,227 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 57 total; 2,634 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 238 total; 8,892 total cases.

Oceana County: One more death for 34 total; 1,494 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 218 total; 16,732 total cases.

Wayne County, which has seen the most people die due to the virus, confirmed five more deaths for a total of 3,333 with a total of 76,131 cases. Neighboring Oakland County has had 51,482 confirmed cases (435 more than the previous day) and 1,481 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 45,489 cases (358 more) and 1,449 (four more).

SCHOOL-RELATED OUTBREAKS

The state is tracking 160 outbreaks associated with K-12 schools, colleges or universities, 58 fewer than the previous week. The total figure is declining after high schools and colleges were required to move online more than a month ago.

The state’s list of such outbreaks, which is updated once per week on Mondays, included several elementary schools just added, all of which had fewer than 10 cases.

The largest outbreak at a K-12 school is still at Rockford High School and Freshman Center, which was added to the list in early October and includes 79 students and staff members.

Colleges and universities continue to have the largest numbers. Michigan State University has recorded about 2,423 cases associated with off-campus housing. Grand Valley State University has had 1,107 since being added to the list in mid-September. The University of Michigan has had 331 cases in the last 28 days.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS ORDER

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced a new order that continues parts of the previous “Pause to Save Lives” order and lifts restrictions on others. That order is in effect through Jan. 15, 2021.

As of Monday, Michigan high schools could resume in-person learning. Since schools are on holiday break, students will return to the classroom on Jan. 4, 2021.

Entertainment venues, like bowling alleys and movie theaters, can also reopen with restrictions on capacity. However, food and drink concessions must remain closed.