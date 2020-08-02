Michigan confirms 426 more COVID-19 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 426 more cases of COVID-19, the state says. There were no additional deaths recorded Sunday linked to the virus.

The latest data brings the total number of cases to 82,782 since the outbreak was first detected in Michigan in early March. The total number of deaths remains at 6,206.

The state says 60,022 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Kent County added 95 cases, bringing the total to 6,567. There have been 151 deaths.

Three West Michigan counties have added nine additional cases:

Allegan has a total of 452 cases and seven deaths.

Berrien has a total of 1,113 cases and 65 deaths.

Calhoun has a total of 656 and 41 deaths.

Wayne County, which has been hardest by the virus, has confirmed 57 more cases for a total of 25,689 since the outbreak started. A total of 2,678 have died. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 11,521 confirmed cases (51 more than the day prior) and 1,084 deaths. Macomb County has had 9,264 cases (39 more) and 899 deaths.

While some other parts of the country continue to see surging cases, Michigan remains in much better shape that most states and far better than when it saw its outbreak peak in April. As of Friday, COVID-9 hospitalizations remain below 450 statewide, and there are plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Still, state officials are eyeing an uptick in the percentage of daily positive tests. In June, Michigan kept that figure mostly below 3%, but it was higher in July. To keep the virus under control, public health officials continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask in public, wash their hands frequently and practice 6-foot social distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with coronavirus is also advised to get tested and self-isolate while they wait for results.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also strengthened some restrictions in the northern part of the state, telling bars to stop indoor service — which bars in the lower part of the state had already done.