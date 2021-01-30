Michigan confirms 1,358 coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,358 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 104 additional related deaths.

The state says 93 of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records.

The Saturday update from the state brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 559,241 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 14,601.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 41,497 samples for the virus and 1,827 came back positive. That’s 4.4%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

State officials say 481,801 people have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Kent County recorded five more deaths, bringing its total to 603. It confirmed 102 more cases for a total of 46,491.

Other West Michigan counties also reported increases in their death tallies:

Allegan County: Four more deaths for 86 total since the start of the pandemic; 6,229 total cases.

Berrien County: Two more deaths for 206 total; 10,063 cases.

Montcalm County: Two more deaths for 82 total; 3,130 cases.

Muskegon County: Four more deaths for 291 total: 10,069 cases.

Ottawa County: Four more deaths for 300 total; 20,069 cases.

Van Buren County: Two more deaths for 83 total; 4,478 cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, confirmed 197 more cases for a total of 90,302 and 17 new deaths for a total of 3,772. Neighboring Oakland County has had 61,621 cases (134 more than the previous day) and 1,795 deaths (nine more). Macomb County has had 52,898 cases (100 more) and 1,762 deaths (18 more).

Michigan’s virus metrics continue to recover from a surge. The seven-day average rate of daily positive tests has dropped to around 6%, the case rate has been on a downward trend for about three weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital keeps getting smaller and the number of deaths each day, a metric that lags others, is showing week-over-week improvements.

The improving metrics, however, do not mean the virus is under control. The case, hospitalization and deaths rates are all high. The positivity rate alone is two times higher than the 3% threshold that health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

Still, things are undeniably better, so restaurants will be allowed to resume in-person dining Monday, albeit with a 25% capacity limit and a curfew in effect. Some restaurant owners say they are excited to welcome back patrons, but others won’t bother to reopen their dining rooms, saying the strict capacity limit means it won’t be profitable.