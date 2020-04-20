Michigan Cares for Tourism launches fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers are launching an online fundraiser to help many in the tourism industry.

“They Care, We Care, Michigan Cares for Tourism” is donating to hospitality, lodging, and food services employees who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The campaign is being run by Michigan Cares for Tourism, a volunteer partnership with tourism organizations statewide.

Leaders say the campaign wants to ensure travel destinations are fully functioning when it is time to travel again and is an opportunity for travelers to show their support.

“We are hoping those who care about Michigan’s tourism industry as much as we do will be willing to make a donation to the front line employees in need, to help ensure our favorite travel destinations are fully functioning once we are able to travel again.” Patty Janes, Michigan Cares for Tourism coordinator, said in a statement.

Michigan Cares for Tourism says those who donate will receive a thank you gift.

“Donors will receive a Michigan Cares for Tourism sticker, t-shirt, hat, water bottle or Michigan stepping stone showing their level of support. Our organization is buying these items to give, so 100% of every donation does directly to those in need,” Jane said.

More information can be found on the campaign’s website or by emailing icare@michigancaresfortourism.org.

