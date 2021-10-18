Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups are urging President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but say, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers raised a host of concerns and questions over the pending federal mandate Monday.

It will apply to all employers with at least 100 employees.

Business officials cite the cost and the logistical challenge of checking workers’ vaccination status and test results at a time staffing is limited.

