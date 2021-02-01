Michigan bars, restaurants reopen with new restrictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of empty chairs and empty tables, restaurants are able to reopen their dining rooms Monday.

Most breakfast joints were busy Monday morning. Owners have to follow restrictions from the state but have also made changes of their own to keep you safe.

Under new restrictions, restaurants will be able to reopen at 25% capacity. Tables will have to be spread 6 feet apart and businesses will have to close by 10 p.m. for contact tracing.

It’s been 75 days, but it feels like a lifetime ago when hungry customers were able to dine inside restaurants in Michigan. At the New Beginnings restaurant along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids,

Pancakes on the griddle, eggs scrambled and masks on full display.

Nearly everything looks what was once considered “normal” at restaurants once again. Though much has changed, customers now required to sign in with their names and numbers to allow for contact tracing. They’re required to sit distanced from each other all while wearing masks unless they are eating and drinking.

Sanitizing the surfaces and working with the changes has added work for the already stretched thin wait staff, but for the crew at New Beginnings they say it’s worth it to see their loyal customers again.

“It feels really good. Real good. We have a lot of people, including myself, that we just don’t know what to do with ourselves because we’re so used to going to work — enjoy what we do and all of sudden it gets taken away from us and then what?” New Beginnings President Doug Kacos said. “So, I feel good about having the vaccine out there, hopefully, they speed that along. I think people will feel even better if they have that going on to be able to come in here now that they don’t have to worry about getting something. I’m hopeful things pan out.” Things will certainly look different if you do decide to go to a restaurant under these new restrictions, but for many, it’s nice to be back in the booth.