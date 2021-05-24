Michigan allows all sectors of work to return in person today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, employers in Michigan will no longer have to ask employees who can work from home to do so. However, each employer is allowed to determine if and when they want staff to return to the workplace.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to release more information on the latest workplace COVID-19 mitigation practices later today.

Around 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and the percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one dose is above 57%. The state is still aiming to reach 70%.

With the state’s key virus metrics — the case rate, test positivity rate and hospitalizations — continuing to show sustained improvements and the vaccination percentage on a steady, if slow, rise, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has laid out a new plan for the lifting of state restrictions.

On June 1, capacity limits will rise for indoor establishments and on July 1, they’ll be lifted entirely. The broad mask mandate will also be lifted July 1.