Michigan: 67,778 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say 67,778 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan on Friday confirmed 1,015 more cases of the virus and recorded 18 additional related deaths, according to state data released Saturday afternoon. Fourteen of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered after reviewing death certificates. Those figures brought the total number of deaths to 6,318 and the total number of confirmed cases to 92,155.

Wayne County confirmed 169 cases, bringing its total to 27,470 since the outbreak began. It added one more death for a total of 2,704. Neighboring Oakland County has had 12,977 cases (124 more than the day previous) and 1,097 deaths (four more deaths). Macomb County has had 10,820 cases (134 more) and 917 deaths (five more deaths).

Kent County confirmed an additional 41 cases for a total of 7,060 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 154.

Several West Michigan counties confirmed more deaths linked to COVID-19 including:

Berrien County has confirmed an additional death for a total of 68. It has had 1,273 cases.

Cass County has confirmed an additional death for a total of 14. It has had 334 cases.

Muskegon County has confirmed two more deaths for a total of 63. It has had 1,325 cases.

Van Buren County has confirmed three more deaths for a total of 12. It has had 450 cases.

In recent weeks, Michigan has seen a plateau in cases and improvement in key metrics like the percentage of positive tests daily and the number of new cases per million people per day. The number of deaths each day and hospitalizations remain low. Michigan also is doing much better than many other states, including its Great Lakes region neighbors, in terms of those statistics.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said Friday she is “cautiously optimistic” about the state of the outbreak, but also warned residents to keep their guard up because it’s easy for the situation to get worse. She said everyone should continue wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing, pick up the phone for contact tracers and wear a mask in public.

Also Friday, Michigan launched a program to distribute 4 million masks for free to populations at high risk of contracting COVID-19, sending them to low-income schools, the city of Detroit and organizations that serve low-income and minority residents. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ford Motor Co. are providing the masks.