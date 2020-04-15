MI to prioritize virus-related health insurance appeals

Closings & Delays
by: WOODTV.com staff

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say the Department of Insurance and Financial Services will prioritize health insurance appeals of denied coverage of COVID-19 treatment. 

“All consumers have the right to an independent external review if their health insurance claim is denied,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox in a news release. “Those claims with urgent health needs with COVID-19 treatment denials, are being given priority.”

When people call DIFS due to denied health care coverage, state workers examine the claim and decide if its eligible for review under the Patient’s Right to Independent Review Act, the department said. 

If the claim involves a medically necessary issue, the department determines if it was appropriate to deny the claim, officials said. 

Customers can file for an external review online. People with questions can call the department at 877.999.6442 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email DIFS-HICAP@michigan.gov.

