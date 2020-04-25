MI reports 3,274 virus deaths; more than 8,000 recovered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 189 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,274.

The state noted that 58 of the deaths were discovered in its search of death certificates to find any that were not previously reported.

Data released Saturday afternoon also shows an additional 562 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total statewide to 37,203.

The state says 8,342 people have recovered, meaning they are still alive a month after starting to have symptoms.

The outbreak is the worst in and around metro Detroit. In Wayne County, including the city, has recorded 15,548 confirmed cases (141 more than the day previous) and 1,560 people have died (117 more than the day previous). Oakland County has 6,881 cases and 612 deaths. Macomb County has 5,139 cases and 517 deaths.

Kent County saw three more deaths for a total of 32. It has reported 23 cases than the day previously with a total of 929 cases.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there are 1,452 cases and 157 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,026 people have contracted the virus (an increase of 53 over the day previous) and 31 inmates have died.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order through May 15. Under it, people must now wear masks while in places like grocery stores.

Places like gyms, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed, but the revised order also immediately loosened several other restrictions. Landscaping companies and plant nurseries may reopen, nonessential businesses can now offer curbside service, and big-box stores are permitted to resume selling things like paint and flooring.

Whitmer says the extension is meant to keep the number of coronavirus cases manageable and prevent what she says would be a “devastating” second wave of infections.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Wednesday, the most day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 7,368 samples for coronavirus and 16.9% of them came back positive. That;s the most tests run in a single day so far. The last time Michigan tested close to that number of samples (7,308 on March 30), 24% came back positive.

The state says it wants to run as many as 15,000 tests daily, saying that’s the standard to find most infected people and isolate them to slow the spread. People who test positive will have to stay away from others for at least seven days and, beyond that, not leave their homes until they have been symptom-free for three days.