MI records no new COVID-19-related deaths, 343 more cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No new deaths linked to coronavirus were recorded in Michigan on Sunday, the latest state figures show. The state has confirmed 343 more cases of COVID-19.

The figures released Sunday brings the total number of cases to 65,876 since the outbreak began in March. There have been a total of 5,972 deaths linked to COVID-19.

As of Friday, the state says 52,841 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms.

Kent County recorded the most new cases Sunday with 108, bringing the total to 4,841.

Ottawa County recorded 22 more cases for a total of 1,048.

St. Joseph County recorded nine more cases for a total of 314. Both Muskegon and Berrien counties recorded seven more cases for totals of 843 and 776, respectively.

Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has recorded a total of 22,239. Oakland County has had 9,104 cases and 1,049 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,301 cases and 882 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,112 cases. The number of deaths among inmates has stood at 68 for weeks.

Officials say Michigan is seeing a slight uptick in cases and a reversal in the demographics of patients, with more of them now younger than the age of 50. As a result, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday closed indoor seating in bars in the lower part of the state. Bars may still have outdoor seating, and bars in the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan don’t have to make any changes.