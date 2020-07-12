MI records 390 more cases, 1 death linked to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 390 more cases of the coronavirus and recorded one more deaths linked to virus, the latest state data shows.

Data released by the state Sunday shows there have been a total number of 69,338 confirmed cases and 6,068 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak began in March.

As of Friday, officials say 53,867 people in Michigan have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Wayne County had the only new death recorded Sunday, bringing the total to 2,639. It has confirmed 22,932 cases since March. Oakland County has had 9,535 confirmed cases and 1,066 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,582 cases and 891 deaths.

Genessee County, where Flint is, has had a total of 2,322 cases and 266 deaths.

In West Michigan, Kent County has confirmed a total of 5,363 cases (54 more than the day prior) and recorded a total of 141 deaths.

Ottawa County confirmed 20 more cases for a total of 1,214. A total of 47 deaths have been recorded.

Kalamazoo County confirmed 17 more cases, bringing the total to 1,152, and 69 deaths. Muskegon County confirmed 13 more cases, bringing the total to 907. It has had 54 deaths.

In addition, there have been a total of 4,109 cases inside the Michigan Department of Corrections. It has had 68 deaths.

Michigan has seen a rise in cases over the past couple of weeks, with the Grand Rapids region seeing the highest rate of new cases in the state.

In an effort to flatten the curve again, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday doubled down on her executive order on wearing masks. Under the new rules, you must wear a mask anytime you are indoors in a public place, anytime you are outdoors in public and cannot maintain social distance and on public transit. Businesses have been told to turn away people shirking the mandate.

Violators could get slapped with a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine, though they won’t face jail time. Businesses that ignore the order could lose their license.

Whitmer told News 8 that with the fall school semester only about eight weeks away, people must wear masks to control the spread of the virus and therefore allow students to return to classrooms.

“It’s dependent on every one of us doing our part,” she said. “Every single one of us has to do our part and we have to encourage those around us who maybe haven’t been taking seriously to start to do that as well.”

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. Testing sites can be found on the state’s website.