MI records 146 COVID-19 cases, 3 related deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded 146 more cases and three more deaths linked to COVID-19, the state says.

Data released Sunday shows there has been a total of 61,230 cases and 5,846 deaths linked to the coronavirus since the outbreak began in March.

Michigan said 49,290 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

With the virus under better control in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has allowed more businesses to start operating again. Her office says she hopes to take more steps forward, possibly reopening venues in the southern part of the state, before the Fourth of July.

But officials have stressed that the threat of infection remains. Whitmer has extended Michigan’s state of emergency for the virus, which is cited in her executive orders about everything from business closures to mandated safety practices to various measures meant to help people weather the economic storm associated with the virus.

People are reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.