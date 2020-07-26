MI records 1,041 more COVID-19 cases after backlog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan confirmed 1,041 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The higher number of cases comes after the system was backlogged, officials say.

The state says some of Sunday’s cases would’ve been reported on Saturday, but they were not processed in time for the daily report. Officials say the issues have been resolved.

No new deaths were recorded on Sunday. The total number of deaths remains at 6,149. There has been a total of 78,019 cases since the outbreak began in March.

The state says 57,502 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating fewer than 500 inpatients with COVID-19. They have plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators available.

The state has been seeing a slight uptick in cases in the last few weeks, with the percentage of daily positive tests now regularly above 3%. Aiming to bring that rate below 3%, where it was for much of June, officials are calling on everyone to wear a mask in public.

“There is something that we can do and that we know works, and that is everyone wearing a mask. Wearing masks is the simplest way to spread the slow of COVID-19. And if everybody masks up, there are a lot more activities that can be available to us in the safest way possible,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 Tuesday.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can go to the state’s website to find a site near you, including options to find only free sites or those that don’t require a doctor’s order.