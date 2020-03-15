MI officials to hold news conference on price gouging, public gatherings

At 1 p.m. ET, watch the news conference on WOOD TV8 or woodtv.com. Find the link to the livestream here.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials will hold a news conference Sunday afternoon to address price gouging issues and public gathering restrictions in Michigan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and representatives from the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Better Business Bureau will be included, among others.

As of Sunday morning, there were a total of 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, with no reported deaths. Eight new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

