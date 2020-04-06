MI lawmakers to vote on emergency declaration extension

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State lawmakers, or at least some of them, are heading back to Lansing for a session Tuesday, but it will not look like any session of the legislature any of us have ever seen.

Everyone going into the capitol will be screened. Their temperature and a short questionnaire will be taken.

The day will look like this in the House: Members will check in — think of it as taking attendance — one by one and then will leave the chamber.

Once a quorum is a achieved, that’s one more than half of all the members elected and serving, a voice vote will be taken with only a few members remaining on the floor.

That vote is expected to extend the emergency declaration that the governor called for last month.

The vote will extend that declaration until April 30.

The House will take longer than the Senate because the House will have to have at least 55 members. Check in alone will take in excess of two hours.

The Senate will need only 20 members and will bring in small groups until they get to a quorum and, like the House, will take a voice vote.

That will be the only item on the agenda for the day.

