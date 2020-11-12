WATCH LIVE: MI hospital leaders hold joint news conference on rise of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan hospital leaders are sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases continue to quickly rise in the state.

Major health systems across Michigan will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to address the growing coronavirus concerns.

Spectrum Health is taking part as well as Beaumont, Henry Ford Health System, Munson Healthcare, the UP Health System and the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.

Officials with Spectrum Health say they are only days away from being at capacity due to coronavirus patient care. The hospital system set a new record Wednesday with 289 COVID-19 patients and says one in 10 of their COVID-19 patients are dying in West Michigan.

Bronson Hospital officials say the number of patients hospitalized in its system is double the highest number it saw this spring when the coronavirus was first detected in Michigan.

