MI Education Association to release educator survey results

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Education Association says it will release results of a statewide survey of thousands of educators on COVID-19’s impact on public education.

The survey results of more than 4,500 educators will be released during a virtual news conference scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on woodtv.com.

MEA said the survey found a vast majority of participants are concerned about a full return to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

As things keep getting worse, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday announced several new restrictions starting Wednesday and lasting three weeks. Under the epidemic order, high schools and colleges must shift to remote learning.

A state list updated Monday shows 250 outbreaks associated with schools — most of them at high schools, colleges or universities. Rockford Public Schools’ high school and freshman center continue to have the largest outbreak of K-12 school in the state, with 40 students and staff members infected.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.