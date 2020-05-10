MI Alzheimer’s Association offers online resources amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. With the coronavirus pandemic continuously changing our daily lives, the Greater Michigan Alzheimer’s Association wants patients and caregivers to know that they still have online resources available.

Officials say the biggest thing people can offer those with the disease is support, but it’s also important that caregivers receive help. That’s why they’ve transitioned all of their programs online.

The support sessions are free as the association says their goal is to reach more and more people. They say they saw a decrease in attendance when the COVID-19 outbreak first hit, being that many older adults aren’t as familiar with the technology.

A few patient challenges right now include losing touch with visitors and having trouble understanding what’s going on. As for caregivers, it might be difficult to get your loved one to wear a mask or continuously wash their hands.

That’s why they want people to know they’re here to help.

“Once you’ve met one person with dementia, you’ve met one person with dementia because everybody is so different. When you add in a stressful situation like this, it can make some dementia-related behaviors even more complex,” said Susan Evans, the program coordinator for the Greater Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Michigan Alzheimer’s Association is also hosting a Dementia Super Saturday Series on May 16, aimed to help caregivers and those at home during this pandemic. More information can be found online.