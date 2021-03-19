WATCH: MHSAA discusses rapid antigen testing for student athletes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association will discuss Gov. Whitmer’s announcement about required rapid antigen testing for student athletes on Friday afternoon.

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl will hold a virtual news conference at 1 p.m. that will be streamed here on woodtv.com.

During a Friday morning news conference, the governor ordered that student athletes must take part in a weekly testing program to eligible to practice and play sports.

The order comes after news that Michigan COVID-19 cases in the 10 to 19 age group have recently been increasing at the highest rate of all age groups, many of which can be traced to sporting events.

“In January and February, local health departments identified 315 outbreaks associated with different sports teams related to clubs, schools and recreational sports,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said during the news conference.

Rapid antigen testing will begin on April 2.

News 8 is working to learn more about the testing, and will have the latest on News 8 at 5.