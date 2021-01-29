Watch: MHSAA holding press conference on winter sports

(WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is holding a press conference to discuss the status of winter sports.

You can watch the briefing streaming live here.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has banned winter sports through Feb. 21, but a group of coaches, parents and players wants them to get underway sooner than that.

“We don’t have time. Winter sports is now,” Katy Nelson, whose children play sports and who is a member of Let Them Play Michigan, told News 8. “We’re just very frustrated. We don’t have more time to lose one more child to any mental illness, suicide or anything.”

While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated to a Detroit TV station this week that there could be forward movement in a matter of weeks or days, a statement sent to News 8 from her office Thursday was noncommittal.

Student-athletes, coaches and parents went before a Michigan House committee Thursday to say that they’re afraid they may not have a season at all. They say they are willing to follow safety protocols, including limited fan attendance, and pointed to fall sports virus testing that yielded largely negative results.

“We feel as if we are being punished for something we hate just as much as everybody else,” Coopersville High School senior basketball player Ethan Cody told the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.

“There is no more stress reliever, there is no more hanging out with your friends without getting yelled at. Instead, now it’s lonely. It’s just you and your thoughts about this sad world,” he continued.