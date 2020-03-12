MHSAA limits event spectators amid virus outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan High School Athletic Association will limit who can attend events this weekend amid coronavirus concerns, but the contests will go on as scheduled.

Girls gymnastics finals on Friday, boys ice hockey semifinals and finals,

girls basketball regional finals and boys basketball district finals scheduled for this weekend will limit spectators to only parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

Each competing school will provide the entry list of spectators to the host site before each contest.

Bands, cheerleaders and gatherings on site will not be allowed.

No onsite spectators will be allowed at the girls gymnastics finals on Saturday or the boys swimming and diving finals this weekend. Organizers say that decision was made due to the large number of participants at those finals.

MHSAA will give an update about the remainder of the girls and boys basketball tournaments on Monday.

Updated information will be provided on MHSAA’s website.

Here is a breakdown of restrictions in place for each sport:

Boys Swimming & Diving Finals

Location: Oakland University and at the Holland Aquatic Center

Rounds: Preliminaries Friday, finals on Saturday.

Attendance: No onsite spectators allowed.

Broadcast: Live streaming of prelims and finals on MHSAA.tv.

Girls Gymnastics Finals

Location: Rockford High School

Rounds: Team finals on Friday Individual finals on Saturday.

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators on Friday. No onsite spectators allowed Saturday.

Broadcast: Live streaming of team and individual finals on MHSAA.tv.

Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals and Finals

Location: Happening across the state

Rounds: Semifinals on March Friday and Saturday, Finals on Sunday.

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

Broadcast: Live streaming of all 12 games on MHSAA.tv.

Girls Basketball Regional Finals

Location: Happening across the state

Rounds: All scheduled for Thursday

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

Broadcast: Live streaming of some games, with subscription, on MHSAA.tv.

Boys Basketball District Finals

Location: Happening across the state.

Rounds: All scheduled for Friday.

Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

Broadcast: Live streaming of some games, with subscription, on MHSAA.tv.