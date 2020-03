(WOOD) — We know you have a lot of questions and concerns about coronavirus, so we’re getting answers from experts.

WOOD TV8 and our community partner Metro Health are addressing your biggest concerns and dispelling and misinformation your may have heard. You can send your questions to News 8 using the form below and we’ll put them to Metro Health experts each day.

We’ll be answering questions on air at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fill out my online form

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: