Metro Health brings COVID-19 testing to at-risk communities

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Health is bringing free COVID-19 testing and resources into vulnerable communities in the Grand Rapids area, it says.

Metro Health says it will offer walk-up testing and consultations from mobile units that will rotate between two different sites each week.

“During a crisis like we are facing with coronavirus, it becomes convenient to abandon commitments to principals of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Dr. Rhae-Ann Booker with Metro Health said. “We will not allow this to happen.”

During the week of June 8, testing will be offered at the Hispanic Center of West Michigan at 1204 Grandville Ave S.W. on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

During the week of June 15, testing will be offered at United Methodist Community House at 904 Sheldon Ave S.E. on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing will rotate between the two locations each week.

Free COVID-19 testing is also being offered at a drive-up site at the Metro Health Community Clinic at 781 36th Street S.E.

People who want testing don’t need to be current patients of Metro Health.

Identification and health insurance also aren’t required. Patients will be asked their name and for contact information so results can be delivered.

Metro Health will also answer questions and distribute resources in both English and Spanish at the testing locations.