Meritage employees still waiting for wages despite loan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Employees from a Grand Rapids-based company that was granted $29 million in paycheck protection say they haven’t been paid in almost two months.

Stephanie Chavez, who works at a Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. restaurant, saw News 8’s report about the company receiving millions in taxpayer dollars meant to save small businesses. She said it adds insult to injury while she struggles to pay bills.

“When I saw your article, I instantly was like upset,” said Chavez.

She is a server at Freighters in Port Huron on the east side of the state, one of the many restaurants owned by Meritage.

The majority of its restaurants are Wendy’s, which are still open and making money. Despite that, Meritage was granted $29.1 million from the paycheck protection program, a loan designed to keep workers on payroll.

Chavez says she has not been offered any of that money, “Not one penny.”

Chavez is a single mom of three. The restaurant she works at was forced to shut down on March 16.

“I’m worried because I don’t know when we are going to go back to work,” she said

Workers were told by Meritage to apply for unemployment.

“Which is what we did,” said Chavez. “We went online and applied for the benefits.”

But she was denied.

“I’ve never been on unemployment before, so I wasn’t sure what had happened,” said Chavez. “(I thought) that maybe I did something wrong, or I filled something out wrong.”

However, it wasn’t her mistake. Meritage confirms to News 8 that the amount of tipped wages was inaccurately reported by the subsidiary of Meritage.

It showed that Chavez was making just over $5,000 a year, instead of the more than $20,000 she claimed on her W-2. That $5,000 figure is too low to receive unemployment. According to Meritage, around 137 employees have the same issue.

News 8 reached out to Meritage CEO Bob Schermer, who makes around $2 million a year, according to online records. Despite efforts to reach him over the phone, at work and home, he pushed off our request for answers to his lawyer.

“(we) immediately reviewed that matter and corrected the tipped wages reported to the UIA by March 26th,” said Meritage General Counsel, Robert Potts. “…then immediately reached out to our laid off employees by assisting them to do all that we could so they would receive their unemployment payments”

None of which included any monetary aid from the company. Chavez is supposed to receive $331 a week in unemployment. To this day she has yet to see a dime.

“That hurts, I know that there is only so much that someone can do, but if you make that much money and you are that big of a corporation there surely is something that can be done to try and help the group of us that aren’t being paid. Because they know about us,” said Chavez.

Meritage says it has yet to receive any PPP funds. Adding, “we know it will be less than the $29.1 million reported.” News 8 is working to independently confirm that.