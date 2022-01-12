Mercy Health to address COVID-19 in its hospitals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As West Michigan continues to face the omicron variant, which is causing record numbers of cases around the state and nation, Mercy Health will be providing an update Wednesday on the state of COVID-19 in its health care system.

Leaders with Mercy Health will be addressing things like the state of the pandemic, the current therapies available and the importance of having a primary care provider.

A reverend with the Kent County Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Team will also talk about how the faith community is continuing to respond to the pandemic.

The virtual press conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on WOODTV.com.