Mercy Health, Saint Joseph Mercy furloughing 2,500

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System are furloughing 10% of its workers, most of them not in clinical positions, over the next few weeks.

The temporary furloughs will affect 2,500 people who work at eight hospitals, the health systems announced Wednesday. Those being furloughed will keep their insurance benefits. The hospitals aim to bring back as many of the workers as possible once the coronavirus outbreak slows.

“This action will enable the health systems to focus resources on the functions directly related to essential COVID-19 patient care needs, while protecting people and helping to prevent the spread of the virus,” a statement read in part.

Additionally, executives are taking pay cuts of up to 25% and will not be getting performance-based incentives.

The hospitals said that since the outbreak started, they have seen a loss of revenue of more than 50% because of the loss of elective procedures and routine medical care.

“Our priority is the care and safety of our colleagues and the people we serve, and our colleagues have never worked harder than they are working today,” stated Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, which owns Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy. “These are difficult steps that are intended to make sure we are able to provide the best possible care for our patients and communities through this unprecedented time.”

Trinity Health is still working to make sure it has enough beds and ventilators, as well as staff, to treat a surge in patients expected to come in Michigan in the coming days and weeks. At the same time as the furloughs, about 10% of employees are being sent to new jobs to help respond to the virus.

