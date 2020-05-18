Closings & Delays
Mercy Health reopens some locations

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids. (File)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health is reopening five locations Monday to treat patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms.

The following locations will resume time-sensitive procedures and health care services Monday:

  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners East Beltline
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Sparta

These locations join another nine offices that remained open for patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms:

  • Clinica Santa Maria in Grand Rapids
  • Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center in Grand Rapids
  • Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center in Grand Rapids
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Hart Family Medical
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine in Grand Haven
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care in Ludington
  • Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine in Muskegon.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms as well as regular urgent care needs can visit Mercy Health’s six urgent care locations.

Patients can find the latest information on Mercy Health’s COVID-19 response online.

