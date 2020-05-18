Mercy Health reopens some locations

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health is reopening five locations Monday to treat patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms.

The following locations will resume time-sensitive procedures and health care services Monday:

Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice

Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive

Mercy Health Physician Partners East Beltline

Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown

Mercy Health Physician Partners Sparta

These locations join another nine offices that remained open for patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms:

Clinica Santa Maria in Grand Rapids

Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center in Grand Rapids

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center in Grand Rapids

Mercy Health Physician Partners Hart Family Medical

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall

Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine in Grand Haven

Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care in Ludington

Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine in Muskegon.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms as well as regular urgent care needs can visit Mercy Health’s six urgent care locations.

Patients can find the latest information on Mercy Health’s COVID-19 response online.