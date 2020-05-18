Mercy Health reopens some locations

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health is reopening five locations Monday to treat patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms.
The following locations will resume time-sensitive procedures and health care services Monday:
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice
- Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive
- Mercy Health Physician Partners East Beltline
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Sparta
These locations join another nine offices that remained open for patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms:
- Clinica Santa Maria in Grand Rapids
- Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center in Grand Rapids
- Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center in Grand Rapids
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Hart Family Medical
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall
- Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine in Grand Haven
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care in Ludington
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine in Muskegon.
Patients with COVID-19 symptoms as well as regular urgent care needs can visit Mercy Health’s six urgent care locations.
Patients can find the latest information on Mercy Health’s COVID-19 response online.