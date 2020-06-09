Mercy Health reopens several locations

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health is reopening several of its locations this week.
The following locations are slated to reopen this week:
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Caledonia
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Downtown Grand Rapids
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Holland North
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Hudsonville
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Innovative Primary Care
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine (East Paris)
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Jenison
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Northside
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Northwest
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Rockford
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Southeast
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Southwest
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Walker-Standale
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Fruitport Family Medicine
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Harborwood Family Medicine
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Harbour Point
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine Residency & Specialty Care
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Family Care
- Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Internal Medicine
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Quarterline Family Medicine
- Mercy Health Physician Partners West View Family Medicine
The following locations have reopened or remain open for those with no fever or upper respiratory illness. It’s also available for preventive care appointments:
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice
- Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive
- Mercy Health Physician Partners East Beltline
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Sparta
- Clinica Santa Maria (Grand Rapids)
- Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center (Grand Rapids)
- Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center (Grand Rapids)
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Hart Family Medical
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall
- Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine, Suite 103 (Grand Haven)
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care (Ludington)
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine (Muskegon)
The following will remain open for those with upper respiratory and COVID-19 symptoms, as well as regular urgent care needs. Walk-ins are still welcome. People will be screened when entering for coronavirus symptoms:
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Hudsonville
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Ludington
- Mercy Health Urgent Care North Muskegon
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Rockford
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Sherman (Muskegon)
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Whitehall
People with fever or upper respiratory symptoms are urged to contact their primary care physician for additional guidance.
Mercy Health notes online appointments will still continue to be available to their patients.
Patients can find the latest information on Mercy Health’s COVID-19 response online.