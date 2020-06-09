Mercy Health reopens several locations

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health is reopening several of its locations this week.

The following locations are slated to reopen this week:

Mercy Health Physician Partners Caledonia

Mercy Health Physician Partners Downtown Grand Rapids

Mercy Health Physician Partners Holland North

Mercy Health Physician Partners Hudsonville

Mercy Health Physician Partners Innovative Primary Care

Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine (East Paris)

Mercy Health Physician Partners Jenison

Mercy Health Physician Partners Northside

Mercy Health Physician Partners Northwest

Mercy Health Physician Partners Rockford

Mercy Health Physician Partners Southeast

Mercy Health Physician Partners Southwest

Mercy Health Physician Partners Walker-Standale

Mercy Health Physician Partners Fruitport Family Medicine

Mercy Health Physician Partners Harborwood Family Medicine

Mercy Health Physician Partners Harbour Point

Mercy Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine Residency & Specialty Care

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Family Care

Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Internal Medicine

Mercy Health Physician Partners Quarterline Family Medicine

Mercy Health Physician Partners West View Family Medicine

The following locations have reopened or remain open for those with no fever or upper respiratory illness. It’s also available for preventive care appointments:

Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice

Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive

Mercy Health Physician Partners East Beltline

Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown

Mercy Health Physician Partners Sparta

Clinica Santa Maria (Grand Rapids)

Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center (Grand Rapids)

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center (Grand Rapids)

Mercy Health Physician Partners Hart Family Medical

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall

Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine, Suite 103 (Grand Haven)

Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care (Ludington)

Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine (Muskegon)

The following will remain open for those with upper respiratory and COVID-19 symptoms, as well as regular urgent care needs. Walk-ins are still welcome. People will be screened when entering for coronavirus symptoms:

Mercy Health Urgent Care Hudsonville

Mercy Health Urgent Care Ludington

Mercy Health Urgent Care North Muskegon

Mercy Health Urgent Care Rockford

Mercy Health Urgent Care Sherman (Muskegon)

Mercy Health Urgent Care Whitehall

People with fever or upper respiratory symptoms are urged to contact their primary care physician for additional guidance.

Mercy Health notes online appointments will still continue to be available to their patients.

Patients can find the latest information on Mercy Health’s COVID-19 response online.