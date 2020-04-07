Mercy Health opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health is offering two COVID-19 drive-thru testing centers in West Michigan as numbers spike in the area.

One testing site is in Grand Rapids and the other is in Muskegon.

Mercy Health says hundreds of patients can be tested per day from their cars, which reduces potential exposure to others. Patients must be referred by a health care provider to receive testing.

Those who suspect they might have COVID-19 can take a virtual screening on Mercy Health’s website. They may be referred for a virtual visit or to see a health care provider who can order a test if necessary.

The Grand Rapids testing location is at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in the Wege Parking Ramp at 300 Lafayette Avenue SE. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Muskegon’s testing location is at Mercy Health Mercy Campus at 1500 E Sherman Boulevard. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Test results are available within 24 hours.

More information can be found on Mercy Health’s website.