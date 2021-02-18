Mercy Health doctor warns public about COVID-19 variants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cases of COVID-19 are trending down in Michigan and around the world, but doctors are warning that people shouldn’t let their guard down until the disease is eradicated.

The main takeaway from infectious disease expert Dr. Andrew Jameson with Mercy Health is that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not a free pass to go back to normal yet.

He’s about the variants of COVID-19 that are showing up around the world and how that could hurt us as we get closer to the finish line for the pandemic.

Jameson brought up the situation in one city in Brazil, where more than 80% of the population has already caught COVID-19, creating what they thought was herd immunity. Now, a variant is spreading that’s more deadly in the very people who are supposed to be immune. Jameson calls these escape mutations.

“Escape mutations are mutations that are particularly problematic because they can help prevent immunity, from previous viruses, coronaviruses, or the vaccine, from actually protecting people,” said Jameson.

Pharmaceutical companies are already looking at adjusting their vaccines to account for new variants, which is a much faster process than starting from scratch.

Jameson says people need to open up their circles only slightly even after getting the vaccine until the virus is eradicated.