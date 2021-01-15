Mercy Health doctor explains vaccine appointment confusion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are many questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and the confusion behind scheduling an appointment.

Dr. Andrew Jameson with Mercy Health says for them it’s an issue of scheduling and communication. He says they want to be able to schedule vaccination appointments for people far out into the year, but they aren’t able to because they only know how many vaccines they are getting on a week-to-week basis.

Jameson says when you look and there are no appointments for months, it’s not because they are all taken up, but because they haven’t made those appointments yet. He says not knowing when they’re getting the shots means they can’t build up the infrastructure for giving them.

“I think that if you asked any of us, we would rather have just a big surplus, so that we could ensure everyone had the vaccine they need for first and second doses, and then say, we’ll figure out a way to use it,” said Jameson. “That’s probably better in general than where we’re at right now, which is basically not knowing what we would get. It would be better for the community, too, because if they knew they were getting vaccinated in a month, we wouldn’t get as many phone calls and there wouldn’t be as much anxiety in the community, you know? If you knew that you were scheduled at some point down the road, even if it was weeks out, it would feel better than this kind of a limbo land that everyone’s living in right now.”

Jameson says if you are waiting for an appointment to check back regularly and have patience.