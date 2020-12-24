Mercy Health doctor back home after 3-month battle with COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mercy Health doctor is back home and recovering after spending three months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Dr. Channing Finkbeiner has been practicing family medicine at the Mercy Health Outpatient Clinic in Hudsonville since 2007. Throughout the pandemic, Finkbeiner says he had been volunteering at Mercy’s COVID clinic, helping to cure patients.

Back in September, he went from treating patients to becoming one.

“Initially for about 10 days it was the fatigue, the muscle aches and pains and general feeling very awful,” said Finkbeiner of his symptoms.

Finkbeiner says prior to his diagnosis, he had not been working at the COVID clinics for about 3 weeks. He says while off work, he was taking all the precautions necessary to avoid the virus.

“We were social distancing. We weren’t going into big groups. I think we went to dinner once. So, we’re really unclear as to how I contracted it. Unfortunately, my entire family got sick around the same time I did,” said Finkbeiner.

Finkbeiner is one of more than 300,000 healthcare workers across the nation who have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 1,100 health care professionals have died since March due to coronavirus.

Finkbeiner was diagnosed in September. A little more than a week later, Finkbeiner says he began having trouble breathing and was admitted at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in downtown Grand Rapids. He says his condition quickly took a sharp turn, which forced doctors to intubate and put him on a ventilator.

“When I got the call (from nursing staff) that said, ‘You know, why don’t you bring the boys down to see him,’ I kind of panicked,” said Laura Finkbeiner wife, Laura Finbeiner, as she recounted her husband’s ICU journey. “I knew he was so sick and (death) wasn’t outside of the realm of possibility but I was like, ‘Is he actively dying?’”

Laura Finkbeiner says a few days after she and the kids visited her husband, he began to show small signs of improvement. However, it would be several additional weeks before he was off the ventilator. They say in total, he was on the machine for 47 days.

“I went from being short of breath to waking up with a trachea and not being able to talk or move very much but having no memory,” said Dr. Finkbeiner.

Dr. Finkbeiner was then taken to Mary Free Bed for rehab. He spent a month there before finally being released from the hospital Wednesday.

While he still requires some oxygen and has some trouble moving around, he says he is happy to be alive.

“I’m one of the few that have gotten off the vent and been okay,” he said.

He’s now asking others to put their health first.

“I still run into people that think, ‘Ah, this no big deal. I want to get it so I can get the antibodies and be better.’ The reality is, we don’t know and we’re learning day by day who’s at risk for this. I don’t fit the profile, outside of having diabetes, as to why I ended up almost dying,” he said.

Dr. Finkbeiner says his story is prime example of why it’s important to limit community spread by social distancing, wearing a mask and getting the vaccine when it’s available.

“I think it’s really hard for people to understand the severity of COVID until that has really touched you closely,” Laura Finkbeiner said. “Until you know someone who’s really traveled that severe route, I think that it’s a little intangible. It’s hard to see how bad it can really get. Try to see the big picture and embrace safety for everyone.”

Dr Finkbeiner says it could be up to four months before he knows what permanent damage, if any, has been caused by COVID-19. He plans to spend the next few months recovering and then return to work in March.